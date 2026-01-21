Alina Habba Vows DOJ Will 'Come Down Hard' On MN Mayor For Dancing With Somali Flag

Department of Justice senior adviser Alina Habba insisted that federal prosecutors would "come down hard" on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) after he danced with a Somali flag, allegedly creating hostility against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

During a Monday interview on Fox News, host Brian Kilmeade noted that Attorney General Pam Bondi had vowed to investigate Frey and Gov. Tim Walz (D).

"What the Attorney General is saying is the truth. She will come down hard. The Department of Justice will come down hard. Our civil rights division will come down hard on anybody who tries to impede or intimidate somebody in a place of worship or a police officer or an ICE officer," Habba said. "It's just not going to happen in this administration. And Pam is making that very clear."

"Yeah, so we have a mayor who's a Somali sympathizer who we've seen dancing around on stage with their flag instead of an American flag," she added. "And I'm supposed to sit here, exactly. And I'm supposed to sit here and believe that that is not creating more hostility.

"And let me also tell you something. The Department of Justice will look into whomever is funding this. It's no different than a RICO action. If you are funding mass protests, if you are having protests that are not righteous protests, there are First Amendment rights that we respect, but that are putting people in risk, not allowing people to go to church, this Department of Justice will come down on you."