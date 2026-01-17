DOJ Is Now Investigating Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Because F*ck It All

One must never speak the truth about the atrocities we're watching daily, or Attorney General Pam Bondi will put a hurting on you. Honestly, I can't wait until that whole entire bitch is marched up to the Hague to face Nuremberg-style charges for crimes against humanity.



CBS News reports:

The Justice Department is investigating Minnesota officials, including Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, over an alleged conspiracy to impede federal immigration agents, an extraordinary escalation in the Trump administration's clash with Democratic leaders there, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

One of the sources, a U.S. official, said the investigation stems from statements that Walz and Frey have made about the thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and Border Patrol agents deployed to the Minneapolis region in recent weeks.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment. CBS News reached out to representatives for Walz and Frey.

Nearly 3,000 federal immigration agents have been dispatched to Minneapolis, with a stated objective of arresting people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally and probing allegations of fraud in Minnesota. The Department of Homeland Security has called the massive deployment the largest operation in its history.

The large-scale presence of federal agents has triggered widespread local backlash, sparking protests and clashes, especially after the killing of Minnesota resident Renee Good by an ICE officer last week.'

Walz and Frey, both Democrats, have vocally denounced the federal deployment to the Twin Cities, accusing federal agents of creating chaos and undermining public safety through aggressive tactics.

Earlier this week, Frey said the federal deployment had created a situation that was "not sustainable."

"We're in a position right now where we have residents that are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have to fight ICE agents on the street," Frey said. "We cannot be at a place right now in America where we have two governmental entities that are literally fighting one another."