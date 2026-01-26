Gov. Tim Walz Gives A 'Pro-Tip' To Pam Bondi Over Her Demands

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was asked about Attorney General Pam Bondi's demands after ICE agents executed another American citizen, Alex Pretti, an appalling action that's become a tipping point in this country. Bondi's avalanche of lies is coming under scrutiny as even a few Republicans are calling for an investigation. Walz's reaction to Bondi's demands showed the Governor politely telling Bondi to fuck off, and also to release the Epstein Files.

"You got a letter from Attorney General Camp Bondi, making several demands, I guess you would call them, regarding sanctuary cities, regarding fraud, and voter rolls," a reporter said. "Your response to that, is there anything you can do to meet the Trump administration, at least part of the way, to try to turn this time around?"

"Well, first of all, it's not a serious attempt," Walz said. "In that letter, they talked about, you know, you need to hand people over who are in your jails."

"They're taking credit for people that we've had in jail for a long time," he continued. "We always hand them over, and the Commissioner very clearly, so they're lying, they're lying."

"This has nothing to do with fraud, as the Attorney General said, they're not sending us forensic accountants, and these are things that have been, we're dealing with now, and have been for quite some time," Walz said. "So look, it's not a serious attempt to get at this. The way to fix this is to get these folks out of here. We've continued to work with them; they asked us for these numbers, we provided them, we continue to show, and they're not serious."

And look, I think everybody understands what the last request was, totally unrelated to anything on the voter files.

"This is again, as the Attorney General said, Donald Trump telling everybody that the election was rigged, who started all this nightmare for America, has nothing to do with it," he added. "And I just, I would just give a pro tip to the Attorney General, there are two million documents in the Epstein files we're still waiting on, go ahead and work on those."

Things aren't going well for Team Trump over their disgusting rhetoric about Alex Pretti. Federal immigration enforcement officials call the department's crisis communications "a case study on how not to do crisis PR."

Federal law enforcement officials involved in immigration enforcement tell Fox News's Bill Melugin that there is growing frustration with how senior officials have publicly framed the murder, fueling internal debates over tone, strategy, and credibility as scrutiny intensifies.

Bill Melugin of Fox News may be the best-sourced journalist within ICE and CBP. If he's hearing this, the administration has a real problem. — Eric Columbus (@ericcolumbus.bsky.social) 2026-01-26T00:55:24.700Z

Witnesses' sworn testimonies contradict the bullshit that Bondi has been feeding us. She may be the attorney general, but she can't be taken seriously. She's a prolific liar.