'Carnage': Capitol Police Officer Edwards Described 'War Scene' At The Capitol

Officer Edwards described the scene she saw at the Capitol on January 6th in graphic terms.
By Red PainterJune 10, 2022

Capitol Police Officer Edwards was one of 2 witnesses to give live testimony during the first hearing from the January 6th Committee. At the end of her testimony, Chairman Thompson asked her this question:

REP THOMPSON: Can you give us one memory of that awful day that stands out, most vividly in your mind?

OFFICER EDWARDS: I can. that time when I talked about falling behind MPDs line. I remember because I had been kind of shielded away, because I was holding those stairs so I wasn't able to really see what was going on over here. When I fell behind that line and I saw, I can just remember my breath catching in my throat because when I saw was just a war scene. It was something like I had seen out of the movies. I couldn't believe my eyes.

There were officers on the ground, they were bleeding, they were throwing up, they were, they had I mean I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in peoples blood. I was catching people, as they fell, I was -- it was carnage, it was chaos. I can't even describe what I saw.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think that, as a police officer, as a law enforcement officer, I would find myself in the middle of a battle. I'm trained to detain a couple of subjects and handle a crowd, but I'm not combat trained. And that day, it was just hours of hand to hand combat. Hours of dealing with things that were way beyond any law enforcement officer has ever trained for. And I just remember, I just remember that moment of stopping behind the line, and just seeing the absolute war zone that the west front had become.

Gut wrenching testimony. Truly one of the most powerful moments of the night.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue