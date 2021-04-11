Florida College Student Indicted For Skateboard Attack On Capitol Police Officer

Grady Owens, 21, is alleged to have assaulted a police officer with his skateboard during the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6th. The officer suffered a concussion. Owens faces multiple charges and up to 36 years in prison.

Source: Yahoo News

A Florida college student has been charged with striking a Metropolitan Police officer over the head with a skateboard at the Capitol riots, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Grady Douglas Owens, 21, from Winter Park, Florida, was arrested on April 1 after being caught on bodycam video using his skateboard, which bore the phrase "White Fang," to hit a police officer over the head.

The officer, who has not been named, was left with a concussion and an injury to his finger, according to an affidavit released earlier this month.

The 21-year-old, who is a student at Full Sail University, has been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, and violent entry of the Capitol building, among other things. He faces 36 years in prison if convicted.