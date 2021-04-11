Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Florida College Student Indicted For Skateboard Attack On Capitol Police Officer

Grady Owens, 21, is alleged to have assaulted a police officer with his skateboard during the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6th.
By Ed Scarce

Grady Owens, 21, is alleged to have assaulted a police officer with his skateboard during the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6th. The officer suffered a concussion. Owens faces multiple charges and up to 36 years in prison.

Source: Yahoo News

A Florida college student has been charged with striking a Metropolitan Police officer over the head with a skateboard at the Capitol riots, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Grady Douglas Owens, 21, from Winter Park, Florida, was arrested on April 1 after being caught on bodycam video using his skateboard, which bore the phrase "White Fang," to hit a police officer over the head.

The officer, who has not been named, was left with a concussion and an injury to his finger, according to an affidavit released earlier this month.

The 21-year-old, who is a student at Full Sail University, has been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, and violent entry of the Capitol building, among other things. He faces 36 years in prison if convicted.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team