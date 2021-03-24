Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Video Shows Texas State Rep Kyle Biedermann At Capitol Riot

Biedermann has previously said he'd only attended the Trump rally beforehand. He lied. He was at the riot.
By Ed Scarce
Video Shows Texas State Rep Kyle Biedermann At Capitol Riot
Image from: Screengrab

Although there's no evidence (yet) that this state representative was inside the Capitol, he was caught on video after rioters have overrun police barricades and a state of emergency had been called for. And he was right there, cheering the rioters on. (You can see his smiling mug in the video with the time signature 1:00 pm on the ProPublica website).

But not a big surprise I suppose as he's not the biggest patriot around. Biedermann also wants Texas to secede from the United States.

This traitor hasn't been charged or arrested. Yet. But as KSAT writes at the end, "KSAT is not aware of any evidence tying Rep. Biederman to the clash with law enforcement, Capitol building invasion or any other criminal conduct on Jan. 6." We shall see about that.

Source: KSAT

A video uploaded to the social networking site Parler appears to show Texas state Rep. Kyle Biedermann standing near the steps of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, as a mob clashed with Capitol Police Officers.

Members of that mob later invaded the Capitol building, forcing members of the United States Congress to evacuate or shelter in place. Five people were killed, more than 140 were injured and well over 315 people have been criminally charged in connection to the insurrection so far.

Biedermann, a Trump-aligned Republican in the Texas House representing Kendall, Comal and Gillespie counties, previously confirmed that he was in D.C. on Jan. 6 for the ‘Save America Rally.’

But his whereabouts as rioters broke through police barriers — and proximity to the deadly siege — was unknown until now. Biedermann has maintained that he only attended Trump’s nearby rally that preceded the siege and has refused to comment or provide records about the incident.

KSAT is not aware of any evidence tying Rep. Biederman to the clash with law enforcement, Capitol building invasion or any other criminal conduct on Jan. 6.

Here's Biedermann last month, making the case for 'Texit' with Texas breaking away from the United States to form their own Republic.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team