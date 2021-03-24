Video Shows Texas State Rep Kyle Biedermann At Capitol Riot

Although there's no evidence (yet) that this state representative was inside the Capitol, he was caught on video after rioters have overrun police barricades and a state of emergency had been called for. And he was right there, cheering the rioters on. (You can see his smiling mug in the video with the time signature 1:00 pm on the ProPublica website).

But not a big surprise I suppose as he's not the biggest patriot around. Biedermann also wants Texas to secede from the United States.

This traitor hasn't been charged or arrested. Yet. But as KSAT writes at the end, "KSAT is not aware of any evidence tying Rep. Biederman to the clash with law enforcement, Capitol building invasion or any other criminal conduct on Jan. 6." We shall see about that.

Source: KSAT

A video uploaded to the social networking site Parler appears to show Texas state Rep. Kyle Biedermann standing near the steps of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, as a mob clashed with Capitol Police Officers. Members of that mob later invaded the Capitol building, forcing members of the United States Congress to evacuate or shelter in place. Five people were killed, more than 140 were injured and well over 315 people have been criminally charged in connection to the insurrection so far. Biedermann, a Trump-aligned Republican in the Texas House representing Kendall, Comal and Gillespie counties, previously confirmed that he was in D.C. on Jan. 6 for the ‘Save America Rally.’ But his whereabouts as rioters broke through police barriers — and proximity to the deadly siege — was unknown until now. Biedermann has maintained that he only attended Trump’s nearby rally that preceded the siege and has refused to comment or provide records about the incident. KSAT is not aware of any evidence tying Rep. Biederman to the clash with law enforcement, Capitol building invasion or any other criminal conduct on Jan. 6.

NEW: Video shows Texas lawmaker @KyleBiedermann near steps of U.S. Capitol as rioters clashed with officers



Before this footage was unearthed, Biedermann was confirmed in DC but his exact whereabouts during siege were unknown.https://t.co/6LVwy8S3hq with @dilloncollier #txlege pic.twitter.com/IbXv3fpYr1 — Kolten Parker (@KoltenParker) March 22, 2021

Here's Biedermann last month, making the case for 'Texit' with Texas breaking away from the United States to form their own Republic.