Politics
GOP Rep Barricaded Chamber Doors From Rioters He Called 'Normal Tourists'

Rep. Andrew Clyde likened the January 6th riot to nothing more than a "normal tourist visit."
By Ed Scarce
Andrew Clyde said calling the January 6th riot an insurrection was a "bald-faced lie" and that it looked more like a "normal tourist visit." It would seem that Andrew Clyde knows a thing or two about making bald-faced lies.

A photo emerged of a GOP lawmaker who last week downplayed the Capitol siege and compared the rioters to tourists barricading the House doors with furniture on January 6.

Rep. Andrew Clyde said during a House oversight committee hearing on Wednesday that it was a "bald-faced lie" to call the riot an insurrection. He said the riot, in which hundreds of Trump supporters breached the Capitol, resembled a "normal tourist visit."

After Clyde's comments, a photographer shared a photo he had taken of Clyde using furniture to barricade the House against rioters trying to force their way in to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory. Several people died in the riot.

