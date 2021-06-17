Politics
GOP Congressman Refuses To Shake Hand Of Officer Who Protected Capitol On Jan. 6

Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.) refused to shake the hand of D.C. police officer Michael Fanone on Wednesday.
By Ed Scarce

Clyde was one of the twenty-one Republicans voted against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the Capitol police who protected them during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Eric Swalwell joined Joy Reid last night to talk about them.

Source: Washington Post

Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.), who voted against awarding police officers the Congressional Gold Medal for their bravery in protecting the U.S. Capitol against violent, pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6, refused to shake hands with D.C. police officer Michael Fanone on Wednesday.

Fanone was beaten unconscious after he voluntarily rushed to the Capitol to help defend it from those who breached the building. He suffered a concussion and a mild heart attack. In the months since, Fanone has been one of the leading voices pushing back against Republicans who have sought to downplay the severity of what happened Jan. 6.

Fanone, joined by Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, returned to the Capitol on Wednesday, the day after 21 House Republicans voted against the Gold Medal resolution, in an effort to meet them and tell his story.

According to Fanone, the conversation went something like this:

FANONE: “I simply extended my hand and said, “How are you doing today, Congressman.’ I knew immediately he recognized me by the way he reacted. He completely froze. He just stared at me,"

Fanone said Clyde did not motion to shake his hand in return.

“I said, ‘I’m sorry, you’re not going to shake my hand?’ ” Fanone said he told Clyde.

He said Clyde answered, “I don’t know who you are.”

Fanone said he responded, “’I’m sorry, sir, my name is Michael Fanone. I’m a D.C. police officer and I fought to defend the Capitol on Jan. 6.” He said he described being stunned repeatedly in the back of the neck and beaten unconscious, stripped of his badge and radio.

After which Clyde said nothing, just looked at his phone and walked away.

Fanone told Reps Eric Swalwell and Adam Kinzinger about it, and they tweeted:

