Newsmax Hypocrite Attacks Beaten DC Officer Michael Fanone

On Thursday's Greg Kelly Show, the host attacked the DC Metropolitan police officer who defended the US Capitol (against, most likely, Kelly's own viewers) and suffered severe injuries and a heart attack from the infamous and violent insurrection.

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was "pulled through the doorway by the mob, pushed down the stairs, kicked, beaten, maced, tased repeatedly on his neck, had his face shield ripped off and his badge and radio taken. Michael's injuries resulted in a heart attack, due to trauma, stress and repeated tasing to his neck, burns on his neck and chest, a concussion, a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder."

But to Greg Kelly, he's a drama queen.

"He's been running around, lobbying Congress in a pretty forceful way, and I think an unprofessional way making himself available to every TV network that will listen."

Newsmax played some video of Officer Fanone, who after almost being murdered by the crazed Trump supporters, is livid that Republicans in Congress are trying to whitewash the severity of the attack, and refusing to meet with him.

Kelly blasted the idea that any of the Capitol and Metro police officers that tried to stop thousands of seditious cretins deserved a medal.

Newsmax played another clip of Fanone saying Republicans are like a cancer to this country.

True that!

Kelly even dared to say that Fanone is now a danger to the public because he's furious with the Republican Party, and since he's still a police officer, carries a gun.

To wrap the segment up, Kelly attacked BLM. The only surprise is that Kelly didn't mention Hillary Clinton or Hunter Biden.

He did say somewhere in the segment that he likes cops. Just not the cops who put their lives on the line to defend Congress members and the US Capitol against a violent insurrection.

There is no person, no matter if they are in law enforcement our in the military that the MAGA cult (which is now almost the entire GOP) will not smear and attack if they dared to discuss the January 6 insurrection in accurate terms.

Go f**k yourself, Greg Kelly.

.