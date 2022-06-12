Newsmax Host Mocks Police Officer Capitol Rioters Attacked

Greg Kelly just couldn't resist taking shots at Caroline Edwards, the Capitol police officer who testified. Funny how Blue Lives Matter until they don't.
By Conover KennardJune 12, 2022

Newsmax just isn't a serious news outlet. Newsmax's Emerald Robinson had to be taken off the air after she bizarrely alleged that the COVID-19 vaccine had been infiltrated with a demonic marker that she called "LUCIFERASE." She was permanently banned on Twitter for repeatedly posting blatant misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

And then there's Greg Kelly, who does super serious reporting, like mocking President Joe Biden's dog, calling him "dirty" and describing him as a 'junkyard dog." Well, this time, Kelly targeted U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards on Friday, calling her "self-aggrandizing" and an "attractive blonde" whose testimony during the Jan. 6th Committee hearing revealed that she simply "fell down" during the Capitol attack. She was, in reality, knocked unconscious by Trump supporters.

Kelly brushed her riveting testimony aside, describing her as a handpicked cop who "hated Trump."

Via Mediaite:

Kelly said Edwards was selected to speak because she is an "attractive blonde" who would be immune from criticism in the eyes of the committee.

"They think, well, we'll bring in cops," he said. "They can't attack cops. Well, we'll bring in an attractive blonde. I mean, It's a woman."

Kelly played a clip of Edwards' testimony in which she described the hours she worked to protect lawmakers in extreme weather.

"She comes off as somebody with a chip on her shoulder," Kelly said. "This self-aggrandizing, you know, 'I worked holidays, weekends.' Well, you had a job to do." Yeah, you got paid, and you're being used."

Kelly then played a clip of Edwards testifying that she had been knocked unconscious.

"Okay, in other words, you fell. You had a fall. Gotcha," he said. "That's a line-of-duty injury as well. A couple of hundred yards from you, Ashli Babbitt, was being dragged backward out of the Capitol as she was bleeding out, shot by one of your fellow officers, even though she was unarmed. Posed no threat to anyone. Okay? But you bumped your head. Got it. Got it. It got it."

"Tear-gassed by your own guys, by the way, the police were using the tear gas," he said.

So, he doesn't back the blue then? And he literally hates women. He has something in common with incels. That clip was dripping with misogyny. And all those words just to let us know that he has a tiny peen. We didn't expect much from that Fox News reject anyway. Doesn't he have a dog to target, or some wings to pull off of a fly?

