Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Newsmax Host Proposes Hiding Police Body Cam Footage

Newsmax host Greg Kelly isn't big on transparency. After all, it's the body cam footage that is upsetting people, not the behavior of the police. Wow.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Newsmax TraitorTrump sycophant Greg Kelly wants to have a national conversation on whether the police should release body cam videos after a police-involved shooting.

Kelly, whose father was the New York City Police Commissioner, hasn't found an officer he doesn't support under any circumstance, and believes hiding the truth from the American people is preferable.

That's what a good little fascist and propagandist would say.

"Here's something maybe we should have a legitimate national conversation about, body cams."

Of course, the man who made googly eyes at Marjorie Taylor Green and did a mating dance to her believes police should carry body cams, but...

Kelly said, "But do we have to release the body camera footage six hours after the incident a day after the incident, you know, we don't have to, actually. I mean, what's the public need? What public good is accomplished?"

Kelly only focuses on what he considers "the bad that can come from these videos."

He's obviously alluding to the George Floyd video which shows the abject cruelty of a police offer allegedly murdering an unarmed black man handcuffed and on the ground.

Kelly already tried to defend officer Chauvin with one of his opening segments.

By the way, nobody wants to have a conversation about the release of body cam videos but Greg Kelly.

Without his lord and savior to glorify every day, (although he still tries to) Kelly is forced to try to make himself relevant to the MAGA cult somehow.

As you can see, with a no-talent like Kelly, that's pretty impossible.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team