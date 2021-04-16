Newsmax Host Proposes Hiding Police Body Cam Footage

Newsmax TraitorTrump sycophant Greg Kelly wants to have a national conversation on whether the police should release body cam videos after a police-involved shooting.

Kelly, whose father was the New York City Police Commissioner, hasn't found an officer he doesn't support under any circumstance, and believes hiding the truth from the American people is preferable.

That's what a good little fascist and propagandist would say.

"Here's something maybe we should have a legitimate national conversation about, body cams."

Of course, the man who made googly eyes at Marjorie Taylor Green and did a mating dance to her believes police should carry body cams, but...

Kelly said, "But do we have to release the body camera footage six hours after the incident a day after the incident, you know, we don't have to, actually. I mean, what's the public need? What public good is accomplished?"

Kelly only focuses on what he considers "the bad that can come from these videos."

He's obviously alluding to the George Floyd video which shows the abject cruelty of a police offer allegedly murdering an unarmed black man handcuffed and on the ground.

Kelly already tried to defend officer Chauvin with one of his opening segments.

By the way, nobody wants to have a conversation about the release of body cam videos but Greg Kelly.

Without his lord and savior to glorify every day, (although he still tries to) Kelly is forced to try to make himself relevant to the MAGA cult somehow.

As you can see, with a no-talent like Kelly, that's pretty impossible.