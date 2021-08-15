Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Capitol Rioter Claims He's A Democrat, Just At Riot As An 'Accidental Tourist'

Robert Reeder made the claim and that "he did not much care for Trump." He couldn't, however, explain why he was wearing a red MAGA hat during the riot.
By Ed Scarce
Despite the charges against Robert Reeder, and his ridiculous "defense", it's expected his sentence will be light.

Judges have so far sentenced five other Capitol rioters who pleaded guilty to the same misdemeanor charge as Reeder. Four have avoided jail terms and been sentenced to probation. The other one was given six months, but was sentenced to time served so walked free at sentencing. Reeder will be sentenced on Wednesday. Feds have asked for a two-month sentence.

Source: Baltimore Sun

A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol says he is a registered Democrat who wasn’t a supporter of former President Donald Trump and found himself at the scene as an “accidental tourist.” Prosecutors counter that he appeared to be proud of his actions that day.

Robert Reeder, 55, took a train to Washington, D.C., to hear Trump’s speech on Jan. 6 because he had “nothing better to do,” his lawyer said in a court filing Wednesday. Reeder made a “spur of the moment decision and regrettable mistake” when he attended the rally and followed a crowd of people to the Capitol after the speech, the attorney wrote.

Unfortunately for Reeder, he also videotaped himself which the FBI later found.

Reeder recorded himself breaching the Capitol twice, videotaped an officer being assaulted and bragged that he “battle(d) the police,” a prosecutor said in a court filing Friday.

“For the Defendant, these unlawful acts were a source of pride and accomplishment. For the nation, it was a permanent source of shame and sorrow,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Rothstein wrote.

