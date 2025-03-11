Happy Birthday, John Amato!

Happy birthday to our boss and vlogfather, John Amato!

While birthdays are typically joyous occasions filled with celebration, John's circumstances this year are particularly challenging as he recovers from the devastating Pacific Palisades fire that claimed his home. Losing one's home means losing not just a physical structure but also memories, possessions, and a sense of security that many of us take for granted.

Community support is essential in these difficult times. We have organized a GoFundMe campaign to help him navigate this challenging chapter of his life. The funds raised will assist with immediate needs and the long rebuilding process ahead.

As John celebrates his birthday in these extraordinary circumstances, consider extending a helping hand. Whether you've been a long-time reader of CrooksandLiars.com, appreciate John's contributions to political dialogue, or feel moved to support someone in need, your contribution to his GoFundMe would make a meaningful birthday gift.

To John: Happy Birthday from your readers, supporters, and friends! While this is undoubtedly a difficult time, know that you're not facing it alone. Here's to rebuilding and many more years of your essential work.