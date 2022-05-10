Even Newsmax And Fox News Won't Promote Dinesh D'Felon's New Movie

Dinesh D'Souza, the convicted felon that was pardoned by Trump is furious with Fox News and Newsmax for refusing to promote his 2000 Mules movie,
By John AmatoMay 10, 2022

Dinesh D'Souza, the convicted felon who was pardoned by Trump is furious with Fox News and Newsmax for refusing to promote his 2000 Mules movie that claims cell phone ping data proves massive voter fraud perpetrated against Trump.

On Friday, Tucker Carlson brought Catherine Engelbrecht, president of "True The Vote," as a guest and they ran a segment about how her organization used software to find unusual cell phone activity that in her estimation proves the election was stolen from Trump.

There was no substantial evidence I could see to prove this in her appearance, just assumptions, hopes and prayers.

Unknown to me on Friday, was that True The Vote collaborated with Dinesh D'Souza to produce a movie based on their geofenced data to prove voter fraud happened at drop boxes.

Earlier this morning Dinesh tweeted that Fox News told Engelbrecht not to mention the movie in her interview.

I’m sorry to say Tucker Carlson and his team specifically instructed Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote NOT to mention the movie
@justinbwells

D'Souza was sad.

Then came more bad news. The safe haven for MAGA, Newsmax pulled the plug on his interview with Greg Stinchfield.

BTW
@newsmax
is also blocking coverage of “2000 Mules.” I was booked on Grant Stinchfield’s Newsmax show and then the network cancelled on me. Criticize the move if you like, but why isn’t this a legitimate news story? How can so-called news networks pretend it doesn’t exist?

D'Souza had another sad.

Maybe nobody wants to be sued again after the Dominion fiasco, methinks? D'Souza will most probably make a handy profit from the MAGA crowd and Trump's cadre of carnival barkers on the internet, but that won't change the findings.

AP Fact checker Ali Swenson looked at the film and writes that the film is, "based on faulty assumptions, anonymous accounts and improper analysis of cellphone location data, which is not precise enough to confirm that somebody deposited a ballot into a drop box, according to experts."

CLAIM: At least 2,000 “mules” were paid to illegally collect ballots and deliver them to drop boxes in key swing states ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

THE FACTS: True the Vote didn’t prove this. The finding is based on false assumptions about the precision of cellphone tracking data and the reasons that someone might drop off multiple ballots, according to experts.

Read the full article as Swenson gives an excellent account of what this film pretends to do.

