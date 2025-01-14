Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1956 Little Richard released the single "Tutti Frutti".

Mike the Mad Biologist: Professional Democrats Do Need to Fix the Things They Can Control.

The Field Negro: The Misinformation Machine.

The Committee to Protect Journalists: VPNs, training, and mental health workshops: How CPJ helped journalist safety in 2024.

Attention space nerds! NASA, Partners Open Applications for CubeSat Summer Program. If I were just a little younger...

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com