Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"You cannot play God then wash your hands of the things you've created. Sooner or later, the day comes when you can't hide from the things you've done anymore." -- Admiral William Adama, Battlestar Galactica
By driftglassJanuary 14, 2025

On this day in 1956 Little Richard released the single "Tutti Frutti".

Mike the Mad Biologist: Professional Democrats Do Need to Fix the Things They Can Control.

The Field Negro: The Misinformation Machine.

The Committee to Protect Journalists: VPNs, training, and mental health workshops: How CPJ helped journalist safety in 2024.

Attention space nerds! NASA, Partners Open Applications for CubeSat Summer Program. If I were just a little younger...

