Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1956 Little Richard released the single "Tutti Frutti".
Mike the Mad Biologist: Professional Democrats Do Need to Fix the Things They Can Control.
The Field Negro: The Misinformation Machine.
The Committee to Protect Journalists: VPNs, training, and mental health workshops: How CPJ helped journalist safety in 2024.
Attention space nerds! NASA, Partners Open Applications for CubeSat Summer Program. If I were just a little younger...
