This Week In Senate Hearings: Trainwreck, Chaos, Mayhem

Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate, and nominations require a simple majority, meaning most of Trump's picks should be comfortably confirmed shortly after he takes office next week. Others could face an uphill battle if only a handful of GOP senators oppose their nominations.

Via CBS News, here's the marquee hearings schedule for the week:

Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense secretary, is set to appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m., in what could be the most contentious hearing on the schedule. The 44-year-old former Fox News host and Army combat veteran has faced intense scrutiny over sexual assault allegations that he has denied, along with controversial comments he's made about women in combat roles. He is also expected to face questions about his qualifications to lead the largest workforce in the country at the Defense Department.

Trump's pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, is slated to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee twice: first on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m., and again on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. Bondi, 59, served as Florida's attorney general before going on to work at the right-wing think tank America First Policy Institute. Bondi was tapped for the role after Trump's first pick for attorney general, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, withdrew following intense criticism.

Russell Vought, Trump's pick to be director of the Office of Management and Budget, is set to appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. Vought, 48, served in the role during the latter part of the first Trump administration. He was involved in writing the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 and worked as policy director for the 2024 Republican National Committee's platform committee.

Trump's picks for other top administration posts — including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health and human services secretary, Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence, Kash Patel for director of the FBI and Rep. Elise Stefanik for ambassador to the United Nations — are expected to appear before Senate committees later on, though their hearings have yet to be scheduled or announced publicly.