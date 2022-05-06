'Voter Fraud Cell Phone Pings' Is A Thing On Tucker Tonight

Tucker Carlson continued to aid Trump's voter fraud conspiracy theories by adding 'cell phone pings" to the mix.

Trump's lackeys were unable to produce any tangible proof of voter fraud of any kind, so Catherine Engelbrecht, president of "True The Vote," claimed she can prove massive ballot stuffing occurred in drop boxes by using cell phone pings to trace activity surrounding those boxes.

I kid you not. As Andrew Lawrence observes, "These people are completely batshit."

Engelbrecht said she was just speculating, mind you, but her speculation proves that ballot stuffing took place orchestrated by left-wing non-profits.

Tucker asked, "If there was fraud, as you think these pings suggest, what does that mean exactly?"

Engelbrecht said the number of drop boxes around the country increased dramatically for 2020, "on a scale that never has been seen."

Carlson and all MAGA liars never mention that drastic measures were taken to make voting easier and more available because of the freaking pandemic that was infecting and killing thousands of Americans.

The "True the Vote" president said they geofenced drop boxes in five states to prove their insane theory.

She continued, "There's definitely a pattern herem and then increasingly as we're seeing video come out, we are able to match the dropbox pings with the video, you see it for yourself -- in the states that have video, you see people stuffing in ballots. "

Another batsh*t attempt to prove voter fraud when none took place. Mike Lindell eat your heart out!