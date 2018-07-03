Louie 'Terror Babies' Gohmert Accuses Rod Rosenstein Of Spying On Him

Every time you think they can't hit a new low over on Trump's favorite propaganda network, they manage to outdo themselves with segments like this one.

Texas wingnut Rep. Louie "terror babies" Gohmert made an appearance on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox this Monday evening, and was allowed to accuse Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of spying on him without an ounce of push back from Carlson.

This is just the latest -- and I have to say, the most lame -- of a series of attempts to discredit the Mueller investigation and paint our intelligence agencies as having it in for Donald Trump.

Here's more from Fox's blog:

House Judiciary Committee Member Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said Monday that he believes the Department of Justice is "spying on" him. Tucker Carlson said Gohmert, who is also vice chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, is being retaliated against for "not properly kowtowing to the deep state." Gohmert said friends in the intelligence community told him he is "being watched," as his committee is working to uncover what exactly happened during the 2016 election, where it relates to potential abuse of the FISA court and government surveillance of the Trump campaign. He said he didn't take the possibility seriously at first, until he finished working on a 48-page "expose" on Special Counsel Robert Mueller. "My gosh, this is their mode of operation," he recalled telling himself while working on the document. Gohmert said the DOJ has a history of going after certain politicians. [...] He added that he played hardball with bureaucrats when it came to uncovering the names of those Obama administration officials who were involved in what he called the "unmasking program" targeting Trump associates. "We can't live in fear, and they don't scare me," he said.

Carlson, of course, didn't bother asking Gohmert who these unnamed people in the intelligence community are, or try to pin him down on exactly who was doing the spying, but that doesn't matter much, does it? As long as they muddy the waters on the Mueller investigation with their brainwashed viewers who believe this stuff, it's mission accomplished.

You're not going to find anyone on the left defending the NSA or the surveillance being done by the spy agencies in our government, but someone should be getting a huge raise if they're being forced to spend time listening to Gohmert 24/7. That's a brain cell killer right there.