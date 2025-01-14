MAGA Civil War Between Bannon And Musk Escalates

There's "trouble in MAGA paradise," and I'm down for it. I'm enjoying watching these clowns rip each other apart.

As we discussed here last month, there has been a civil war brewing between Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy and Steve Bannon over the issue of H-1B visas, and this week it escalated.

Steve Bannon Goes Nuclear on ‘Truly Evil’ and ‘Racist’ Elon Musk, Pledges ‘To Take This Guy Down’:

Steve Bannon unloaded on Elon Musk, calling him a “truly evil guy” who must be run out of the MAGA movement. [...] “I will have Elon Musk run out of here by Inauguration Day,” Bannon, a former Trump White House adviser, told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Wednesday. The article was flagged on Saturday by Bannon’s former employer, Breitbart, which published excerpts in English. “He is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy. I made it my personal thing to take this guy down,” Bannon said. “Before, because he put money in, I was prepared to tolerate it; I’m not prepared to tolerate it anymore.” [...] “This thing of the H-1B visas, it’s about the entire immigration system is gamed by the tech overlords, they use it to their advantage, the people are furious,” Bannon said. In addition to Musk, Bannon blasted David Sacks and Peter Thiel, who also have roots in apartheid South Africa.



“Peter Thiel, David Sacks, Elon Musk, are all white South Africans,” Bannon said. “He should go back to South Africa. Why do we have South Africans, the most racist people on earth, white South Africans, we have them making any comments at all on what goes on in the United States?”

You can read the rest of Bannon's rant at the link above. We'll find out shortly whether Trump is going to side with the tech oligarchs or the nativists like Bannon.

Seth Meyers did a great job dissecting this mess during his "A Closer Look" segment this Monday.