Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Georgia Voters Trump Accused Of Being Dead Turn Up, Very Much Alive

The Trump campaign's tweets about dead people voting in Georgia turn out to be more embarrassment.
By Ed Scarce

When Mrs. James Blalock of Covington, GA voted this year she never imagined it'd cause so much of a ruckus that soon-to-be ex-President Trump's campaign and Fox's Tucker Carlson, among others on the alt-right would be talking about her vote.

Source: 11 Alive, Georgia

Accusations of voter fraud continue to be in the headlines after last week's general election, including the claims that people who are dead voted. 11Alive confirmed that two of the four Georgia voters the president's campaign accused of fraudulently voting while “dead” are alive.

President Donald Trump’s campaign tweeted accusations claiming that James Blalock of Covington, who is deceased, voted in the election.

“The only problem? He passed away 14 years ago. Sadly, Mr. Blalock is a victim of voter fraud,” the tweet reads.

The accusations were amplified on national television.

“Mr. Blalock was a mailman for 33 years until he passed away in 2006. Fourteen years later, according to state records, he was still mailing things. James Blalock cast a ballot in last week’s election,” Tucker Carlson said in a clip and story labeled on Fox News' website as an opinion piece.

Seems that Agnes Blalock has always voted as Mrs James Blalock, as testified by the local registrar, and that new software just didn't pick up the prefix of Mrs.

Tucker Carlson got all worked up about it a few nights ago. The other mentioned by Carlson, a Linda Kessler did die in 2003. However, Lynda Kessler, with a different spelling, address, and zip code did vote and is apparently also very much alive as well.

“James Blalock cast a ballot in last week’s election. How did he do that? Maybe he was just one of those extraordinary mail carriers; neither rain nor snow nor gloom of night nor even death itself could keep him from the mail. In his case, maybe voting from the grave wasn’t really fraud, it was just commitment,” Carlson said.

The Trump campaign got in on this foolishness as well.

Just a comedy of errors all around.

UPDATE: On Friday night, Tucker Carlson issued this apology for his screw-up.

“We’ve got some good news tonight, and an apology. One of the people who voted in last week’s election isn’t dead. James Blalock is still dead, we told you about him, but it was his wife who voted. She voted as Mrs. James Blalock. It’s old-fashioned and we missed it. Now, a whole bunch of dead people did vote, we showed you their names, we proved it, but James Blalock was not among them. It was Mrs. James Blalock. So apologies for that, and of course we’re always going to correct when we’re wrong. And we were.”

And no, he didn't prove a damn thing, of course. And also didn't apologize for his other mistakes. But that's par for the course at Fox "News."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Tucker Carlson Sees Dead People

Tucker Carlson Sees Dead People

“James Blalock cast a ballot in last week’s election. How did he do that? Maybe he was just one of those extraordinary mail carriers; neither rain nor snow nor gloom of night nor even death itself could keep him from the mail. In his case, [...]
Nov 13, 2020
By Ed Scarce

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team