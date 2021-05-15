CO Man Allegedly Murdered Wife, Then Voted For Trump In Her Name

Colorado’s Barry Morphew was arrested on May 5 in connection with the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, according to WBRC. She disappeared a year earlier, on Mother’s Day 2020.

Although investigators believe Suzanne Morphew is dead, her body has not yet been found. However, investigators did uncover another crime committed by Mr. Morphew:

More from WBRC:

[T]he county clerk’s office received a suspicious mail ballot in Suzanne Morphew’s name in October. Sheriff’s investigators saw the ballot, which had been mailed by the state to Suzanne Morphew, lacked Suzanne’s signature, as required by law, but that Barry Morphew had signed it as a witness. Morphew was interviewed by two FBI agents about the ballot in April. Asked why he sent it, he told the agents, “Just because I wanted Trump to win,” according to the affidavit. “I just thought, give him another vote.”

Morphew faces two new counts: felony forgery and misdemeanor ballot fraud.