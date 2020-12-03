Florida Lawyer Advocates Republicans Pretend To Move To GA To Vote In Senate Runoff Election

Guys - we FOUND voter fraud! And it is ON VIDEO! And it is SHOCKING! WSBTV in Atlanta is reporting that a Florida attorney was in a Facebook live video, taped just hours after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were declared the winners of the Presidential election.

In the video, he encouraged viewers to pretend to move to Georgia to allow them to vote in the Senate runoff on January 5th.

This is illegal.

He said: “We absolutely have to hold the Senate and we have to start fighting back, and we have to do whatever it takes. And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it. I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia and I’m gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me.”

He told the viewers that he was "moving" to his brother's address in Georgia in order to allow him to vote in the January Senate runoff. This wasn't a vague promise. He *spelled his brother's name and address*, allowing viewers to write it down.

When asked by a viewer if they can register to vote there, he responds "sure".

This is illegal.

He then explains how folks who definitely live out of state can change their address online:

“It can be done online or you can request your ballot at your new address in Georgia by mail. You just go to the secretary of state’s website for the state of Georgia and register to vote there. If they need a driver’s license, I’m going to get a driver’s license. If they need mail, I’m going to have mail there. We have to win that election in Georgia, and so I’m moving to my brother’s house in Hiram, Georgia and I’m registering to vote. And we are going to win that election in January. That’s what needs to be done. If you don’t want to do it, fine. Might as well move to Venezuela now. Get used to that lifestyle, cause that’s what’s coming.”

When reporters reached out to Carr via email, he claimed he was joking. He said:

“Thanks for reaching out. I did not change my voter registration and I don’t have 2 million roommates. But if my humorous comments bring attention to the massive and widespread voter fraud in Georgia, I would submit to you that it’s a good thing.”

But guess what? Reporters from Channel 2 confirmed that Carr DID change his address, swearing to an affidavit that he was a Georgia resident when he is definitely not.

This is illegal.

The election county office was notified and have requested that he provide his driver's license to prove his address. The office had also been contacted by investigators who were investigating this case.

Shortly after the video came to light, Georgia’s Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs confirmed the office would be exploring the felony charges tied to Carr's fraudulent voter registration in Georgia. If convicted, Carr faces up to a ten-year sentence and $100,000 fine.

PS. The Republican Party ALWAYS projects: