Lindell Says Democrats 'Had To Steal' GA Senate Seats For GOP To Win

My Pillow's CEO spun a new tale of woe and lies about the 2020 election.
By John AmatoMarch 20, 2022

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell continues to be the carnival barker election fraud liar, this time making a totally bogus claim during the Gettysburg "Election Integrity" conference on Saturday.

If nothing else, the man can lie with the best of them.

Speaking to a group of voter fraud wackos, Lindell actually said he prayed that Democrats would win both Senate seats so that Americans would realize the whole 2020 election was a sham.

Lindell, as usual, blamed Fox News for being in on the conspiracy to rob Trump of the presidency even though Lindell still advertises on Fox News.

"To save our country the first thing that's got to happen today is they have to steal both those Democrats. They gotta take both and I prayed hard, 'God please let this happen,'" Lindell said. "Now don't look at me that way, saying Mike, you cost us our country."

As if God listens to Lindell's prayers and acts only on his prayers. Why didn't he ask God to elect Trump in the 2020 election if he's so holy?

"If they were to give one back, everyone would've said forget about 2020, let's move on." Lying Lindell claimed there are six corrupt Republican Senators but didn't name them.

"So, what did they do, they took them both -- you all seen them, they stole them in the middle of the night just like normal," Lindell lied without so much as a shiver that God might smite him for that.

He then claimed the Georgia runoffs were the spark for Trump voters to say they had to do something about election fraud.

Another lie.

And then Lindell claimed January 6th was a set up.

That's where I couldn't watch any longer.

