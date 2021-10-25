Mike Lindell Announces Telethon To Prepare Nation For Election Reversal

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has announced a 3-day "marathon" broadcast to prepare the country for the 2020 presidential election to be overturned.

"This is absolutely the biggest cover-up for the biggest crime in history," Lindell told right-wing host Steve Bannon on Friday. "I cannot wait to drop this Supreme Court case the Tuesday at 9 a.m. before Thanksgiving and the whole world is going to be watching all this unfold over Thanksgiving."

Lindell predicted that up to 30 state attorneys general would join his lawsuit claiming that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

"I really believe it will be 9-0 that they will at least look at it," he said of the court, "that they're going to take it down."

Lindell said that the "marathon" broadcast would begin the Wednesday before Thanksgiving on his FrankSpeech.com website.

"And you're going to be sitting around the table -- this is very important to our country and the world -- everyone can be sitting around the table and going, 'Hey, what do you think of that? You think the Supreme Court is going to accept it and protect our country like they're supposed to?'" the pillow executive opined.

Bannon pointed out that the election issue could lead to "fistfights" during Thanksgiving dinner.

"No, no, no!" Lindell objected. "Thirty-some percent of Democrats now believe this country was stole [sic] and through the machines. This is going to be a uniting! Not a dividing!"

Lindell's previous prediction that the Supreme Court would overturn the election in August never materialized.