Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mike Lindell Announces Telethon To Prepare Nation For Election Reversal

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has announced a 3-day "marathon" broadcast to prepare the country for the 2020 presidential election to be overturned.
By David

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has announced a 3-day "marathon" broadcast to prepare the country for the 2020 presidential election to be overturned.

"This is absolutely the biggest cover-up for the biggest crime in history," Lindell told right-wing host Steve Bannon on Friday. "I cannot wait to drop this Supreme Court case the Tuesday at 9 a.m. before Thanksgiving and the whole world is going to be watching all this unfold over Thanksgiving."

Lindell predicted that up to 30 state attorneys general would join his lawsuit claiming that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

"I really believe it will be 9-0 that they will at least look at it," he said of the court, "that they're going to take it down."

Lindell said that the "marathon" broadcast would begin the Wednesday before Thanksgiving on his FrankSpeech.com website.

"And you're going to be sitting around the table -- this is very important to our country and the world -- everyone can be sitting around the table and going, 'Hey, what do you think of that? You think the Supreme Court is going to accept it and protect our country like they're supposed to?'" the pillow executive opined.

Bannon pointed out that the election issue could lead to "fistfights" during Thanksgiving dinner.

"No, no, no!" Lindell objected. "Thirty-some percent of Democrats now believe this country was stole [sic] and through the machines. This is going to be a uniting! Not a dividing!"

Lindell's previous prediction that the Supreme Court would overturn the election in August never materialized.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team