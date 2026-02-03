Who—or What—Does America Protect Now?

By Cliff SchecterFebruary 3, 2026

Who do we show up for in the United States right now? The answer feels clear: we protect products over people. We no longer reliably honor our inalienable rights unless they come with a velvet rope and logo. It’s fun to window-shop on Rodeo, to marvel at beautiful things. But I feel the contrast tightening in my gut. Luxury is safe. A man is dead.

I keep circling the same question: who — or what — does America protect now? On Rodeo Drive, I saw a future America already here: wealth and access no longer concentrated in white hands. Those moving most easily through those luxury spaces were largely brown and Asian, a visible sign economic power's shifting.

In Minneapolis, I saw what happens when political power tries to claw back control over a country that no longer looks how it used to. Immigration raids and militarized enforcement aren’t just about borders. They're reasserting dominance over bodies that represent change.

