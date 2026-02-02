Kristi Noem Announces Body Cams For All DHS Officers In Minneapolis

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that every officer from her department working in Minneapolis would be equipped with a body-worn camera.

"I just spoke with @RealTomHoman @ICEDirector @CBPCommissioner," Noem revealed Monday on X. "Effective immediately we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis."

"As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide. We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country," she added. "The most transparent administration in American history—thank you @POTUS Trump."

Last year, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis ordered DHS agents in Chicago to be equipped with body cameras after alleged rights abuses.

Noem did not say why her department had waited to institute cameras for officers.