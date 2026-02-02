Kristi Noem Announces Body Cams For All DHS Officers In Minneapolis

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that every officer from her department working in Minneapolis would be equipped with a body-worn camera.
Kristi Noem Announces Body Cams For All DHS Officers In Minneapolis
By David EdwardsFebruary 2, 2026

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that every officer from her department working in Minneapolis would be equipped with a body-worn camera.

"I just spoke with @RealTomHoman @ICEDirector @CBPCommissioner," Noem revealed Monday on X. "Effective immediately we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis."

"As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide. We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country," she added. "The most transparent administration in American history—thank you @POTUS Trump."

Last year, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis ordered DHS agents in Chicago to be equipped with body cameras after alleged rights abuses.

Noem did not say why her department had waited to institute cameras for officers.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon