Myths Behind MAGA Racism—Why They’re All Lies: (Amped Up!)

The episode traced how Trump responded to crisis not with responsibility, but coordinated deflection and blame-shifting. What stood out was how deliberate the cruelty felt—not mistake or excess, a governing posture. Dehumanization's treated as a tool, useful for justifying violence and insulating power from consequence, even as real people paid the price.

Zuri Stevens grounded the conversation in lived reality, speaking not in abstractions but in the weight of what it feels like to watch state violence unfold again and again. She described the exhaustion, grief, and quiet vigilance that accompany daily life in a country where racism accumulates through moments that are easy to dismiss individually, but devastating in total.

The episode closed on a deeply personal note, confronting how Black women are often denied vulnerability, expected to endure injustice without breaking. What lingered was a shared understanding: empathy, solidarity, and collective resistance are not optional if dignity—and democracy—are to survive.

It was an incredible, emotional episode. Watch the video and read the rest of the piece at Blue Amp Media!