Myths Behind MAGA Racism—Why They’re All Lies: (Amped Up!)

Stevens grounded the conversation in the weight of what it feels like to watch state violence unfold again and again...the exhaustion, grief, and quiet vigilance of daily life in a country where racism accumulates through moments easy to dismiss individually, but devastating in total...
By Cliff SchecterJanuary 29, 2026

The episode traced how Trump responded to crisis not with responsibility, but coordinated deflection and blame-shifting. What stood out was how deliberate the cruelty felt—not mistake or excess, a governing posture. Dehumanization's treated as a tool, useful for justifying violence and insulating power from consequence, even as real people paid the price.

Zuri Stevens grounded the conversation in lived reality, speaking not in abstractions but in the weight of what it feels like to watch state violence unfold again and again. She described the exhaustion, grief, and quiet vigilance that accompany daily life in a country where racism accumulates through moments that are easy to dismiss individually, but devastating in total.

The episode closed on a deeply personal note, confronting how Black women are often denied vulnerability, expected to endure injustice without breaking. What lingered was a shared understanding: empathy, solidarity, and collective resistance are not optional if dignity—and democracy—are to survive.

It was an incredible, emotional episode. Watch the video and read the rest of the piece at Blue Amp Media!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon