BAM Substack-A-Palooza! The Midterm Battle Is On

Wednesday, Blue Amp Media did something we’ve only done once before. We went live on Substack for 12 straight hours—a BAM Substackapalooza—with 20+ guests, a production team running on adrenaline and caffeine, an audience that showed up and stayed all day long..I'm still processing how incredible it was.

The Message Was Simple: As much as you try to undermine, overthrow or cancel the midterms, Trump, we're having them. And repudiating you and every sycophantic, troglodytic Trump-humper who works for you. Our democracy is not an auction.

It was a helluva crew that showed up for the broadcast. From former Senator Jon Tester to former NFL record-setting punter/political activist, Chris Kluwe. Former MSNBC host Joy Reid to Russia and disinfo expert, Olga Lautman. Lead Never-Trumper Steve Schmidt to progressive writer & firebrand, Wajahat Ali.

Watch this amazing collection of personalities as we took our stand for our republic.