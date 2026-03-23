BAM Substack-A-Palooza! The Midterm Battle Is On

Wednesday, Blue Amp Media did something we’ve only done once before...
By Cliff SchecterMarch 23, 2026

Wednesday, Blue Amp Media did something we’ve only done once before. We went live on Substack for 12 straight hours—a BAM Substackapalooza—with 20+ guests, a production team running on adrenaline and caffeine, an audience that showed up and stayed all day long..I'm still processing how incredible it was.

The Message Was Simple: As much as you try to undermine, overthrow or cancel the midterms, Trump, we're having them. And repudiating you and every sycophantic, troglodytic Trump-humper who works for you. Our democracy is not an auction.

It was a helluva crew that showed up for the broadcast. From former Senator Jon Tester to former NFL record-setting punter/political activist, Chris Kluwe. Former MSNBC host Joy Reid to Russia and disinfo expert, Olga Lautman. Lead Never-Trumper Steve Schmidt to progressive writer & firebrand, Wajahat Ali.

Watch this amazing collection of personalities as we took our stand for our republic.

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