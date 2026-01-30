ICE & Confederacy - AMPED UP W Cliff, David, Eugene Robinson

Schecter and Shuster were joined by Pulitzer Prize–winning columnist Eugene Robinson, whose perspective bridged journalism, lived experience, and American history.

Robinson described the federal response in Minneapolis as an “atrocity,” arguing that masked federal agents, lethal force, and open defiance of local officials amounted to an attempted occupation of an American city. Without resorting to easy or reckless historical comparisons, Robinson explained why Minneapolis echoed moments like Birmingham and Selma—not because the events were identical, but because public resistance and moral clarity had historically forced national change.

Robinson shared discoveries from his own family history—enslaved ancestors, Black veterans of World Wars I and II, and long-silenced family stories—arguing that African American history was not a subset of American history, but its core.

