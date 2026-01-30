ICE & Confederacy - AMPED UP W Cliff, David, Eugene Robinson

Robinson shared discoveries from his family history--enslaved ancestors, Black veterans of World Wars I & II, and long-silenced family stories--arguing that Black history was not a subset of U.S. history, but its core. And crucial for get what's happening in Minneapolis...
By Cliff SchecterJanuary 30, 2026

Schecter and Shuster were joined by Pulitzer Prize–winning columnist Eugene Robinson, whose perspective bridged journalism, lived experience, and American history.

Robinson described the federal response in Minneapolis as an “atrocity,” arguing that masked federal agents, lethal force, and open defiance of local officials amounted to an attempted occupation of an American city. Without resorting to easy or reckless historical comparisons, Robinson explained why Minneapolis echoed moments like Birmingham and Selma—not because the events were identical, but because public resistance and moral clarity had historically forced national change.

Robinson shared discoveries from his own family history—enslaved ancestors, Black veterans of World Wars I and II, and long-silenced family stories—arguing that African American history was not a subset of American history, but its core.

A fascinating convo with a brilliant writer connecting his family history to what we're seeing. Please watch the video & read the rest at Blue Amp Media!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon