Last Night's Election Results: Texas, N. Carolina, Arkansas

After the Texas GOP pulled every voter suppression trick in the book, James Talerico seems to have won the Democratic Senate primary. "Seems" to be the winner because as of late last night, so much confusion about which votes were counted, it's hard to be accurate. As of this writing, Jasmine Crockett has not conceded. Still, the Associated Press has called it for James Talerico.

UPDATE: Crockett just conceded.

Crockett concedes: “This morning I called James and congratulated him on becoming the Senate nominee. Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person.” (Statement via NBC’s Priscilla Thompson) — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) 2026-03-04T13:30:15.010Z

State Rep. James Talarico of Austin beat U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas, after pushing rival strategies for a party shut out of statewide office for more than three decades. bit.ly/4aP5WGX — The Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews.com) 2026-03-04T11:31:28.558Z

Incumbent GOP Senator John Cornyn had a good night, doing much better than predicted, but is still headed to a runoff with the terrible and corrupt Ken Paxton.

Congress MAGAts Chip Roy and Dan Crenshaw go bye-bye in the GOP primary. (Roy was running for Texas AG.)

BYE BITCHES! Chip Roy and Dan Crenshaw lost their primaries! 💃 — Democratic Activists (@democratswin.bsky.social) 2026-03-04T04:46:07.663Z

The incredibly popular former Gov. Roy Cooper cruised to an easy victory in North Carolina's Democratic Senate primary, and will face MAGAt Michael Whatley, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. And incumbent Democratic state legislators who sided with Republicans got spanked:

Rep. Carla Cunningham has for years crossed the aisle to help Republicans achieve parts of their agenda. Tuesday night the veteran Democrat suffered a huge loss in Charlotte's primary ncnewsline.com/2026/03/04/v... #ncpol — NC Newsline (@ncnewsline.com) 2026-03-04T12:38:14.168Z

NOT JUST THIS: Two other Democratic lawmakers in North Carolina who sided with the GOP to overturn vetoes of major bills (e.g. anti-trans legislation) are also losing in their primaries so far to progressive challengers. This could be a major night in NC. — Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) 2026-03-04T01:48:30.807Z

Add in a fourth primary in NC: Michael Wray, a former North Carolina Democratic lawmaker who helped the GOP override a bunch of Governor Cooper's vetoes before losing in 2024 to progressive challenger Rodney Pierce, was trying a comeback. He is down 62% to 38% so far. — Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) 2026-03-04T02:18:07.098Z

Nasif Majeed in HD-99 is losing 29-65 to challenger Veleria Levy Shelly Willingham in HD-23 is losing 45-55 to challenger Patricia Smith — Ryan (@ryan62.bsky.social) 2026-03-04T02:08:59.464Z

And in the Arkansas state house, the Dem won a special election: