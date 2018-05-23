Some Surprising Results From Last Night's Elections

Here's a roundup of last night's election results.

Stacey Abrams stands out in a record year for women: She hopes to be the United States' first black female governor https://t.co/owJ3ai1SO6 pic.twitter.com/K1uFg5R3Vy — CNN International (@cnni) May 22, 2018

That GOP candidate for governor of Georgia who pulled the "deportation bus" stunt is running fifth in the primary, with just under 5% of the vote. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 23, 2018

A poll in December had her behind 47 points. Tonight she won. https://t.co/oI7jk2lRbp — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) May 23, 2018

Two months after teacher protests, a Kentucky high school teacher knocks off the state House majority leader in a GOP primary https://t.co/10wrkrz0d4 — Travis Waldron (@Travis_Waldron) May 23, 2018

And there's more:

Lupe Valdez is the first openly gay and Latina gubernatorial nominee in Texas history! https://t.co/mHUCKSSuCX — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) May 23, 2018

Congrats @ginaortizjones on your big win in #TX23! VoteVets endorsed Gina in this primary, because we’re committed to seeing progressive veterans elected as part of the #BlueWave2018! #TXpol pic.twitter.com/8Y7ONUaYsw — VoteVets (@votevets) May 23, 2018

He did it!!! Joseph Kopser - @MomsDemand Gun Sense Distinction candidate - just won his primary for Congressional District 21 in Texas! #txlege https://t.co/SEiDHDrxOD — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 23, 2018

GOP candidate who vowed to reward his children for marrying white people loses election: https://t.co/UuWyv99F1F pic.twitter.com/6hNYWPnOml — The Hill (@thehill) May 23, 2018

Shorter version: the impressive Stacey Abrams has a real shot at being the next Georgia governor. Lupe Valdez in Texas? Unlikely, but if it's a wave year, you never know. She hasn't attracted much enthusiasm.

Amy McGrath pulled massive rural voter turnout. That bodes well for November.

And if we can't get a Democrat, it sure would be nice if Kentucky teacher R. Travis Brenda, the Republican high school teacher who just beat Mitch McConnell's boy Jonathan Shell (KY House Majority Leader), won that statehouse seat.