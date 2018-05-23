Some Surprising Results From Last Night's Elections

By Susie Madrak

Here's a roundup of last night's election results.

Shorter version: the impressive Stacey Abrams has a real shot at being the next Georgia governor. Lupe Valdez in Texas? Unlikely, but if it's a wave year, you never know. She hasn't attracted much enthusiasm.

Amy McGrath pulled massive rural voter turnout. That bodes well for November.

And if we can't get a Democrat, it sure would be nice if Kentucky teacher R. Travis Brenda, the Republican high school teacher who just beat Mitch McConnell's boy Jonathan Shell (KY House Majority Leader), won that statehouse seat.


Comments

