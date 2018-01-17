Four Lessons From Last Night's Special Elections

The four lessons are, we can win, Republican gerrymandering is a bi*ch, we have to run everywhere, Republicans are spooked.

We won in Wisconsin. A seat in a district Trump won by 16 points just over a year ago.

Democrat Party Schachtner wins special election in #SD10! Thanks to all the members and friends who made calls with us! #bluewave

The other races are testimony to Republican gerrymandering. And the fact that we absolutely have to run everywhere, compete everywhere, if we are going to win anywhere.

Here is a breakdown of Democrats' over performance tonight in all 4 contested special elections:



SC #HD99: D+13.08%

WI #AD58: D+24.90%

WI #SD10: D+27.52%

IA #HD06: D+20.44%



That is an average Dem over performance tonight of D+21.49%



That is an average Dem over performance tonight of D+21.49%

That's... significant.

That said, "Patty Schachter" was trending in the Washington DC area last night. Yeah, Republicans are spooked.