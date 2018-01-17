Four Lessons From Last Night's Special Elections
The four lessons are, we can win, Republican gerrymandering is a bi*ch, we have to run everywhere, Republicans are spooked.
We won in Wisconsin. A seat in a district Trump won by 16 points just over a year ago.
The other races are testimony to Republican gerrymandering. And the fact that we absolutely have to run everywhere, compete everywhere, if we are going to win anywhere.
That said, "Patty Schachter" was trending in the Washington DC area last night. Yeah, Republicans are spooked.
Comments