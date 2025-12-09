Jasmine Crockett Files To Run For Senate In Texas. Woo Hoo!

This is gonna be fun, because Rep. Crockett never holds back.
By Susie MadrakDecember 9, 2025

Rep. Jasmine Crockett yesterday filed paperwork to run in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Texas, hours ahead of a planned news conference where she is set to announce her plans. Via CBS News:

In the Democratic primary, Crockett will face state Rep. James Talarico of Austin, whose campaign has generated national headlines and who raised a record $6.2 million in the first three weeks of his campaign announcement.

After Crockett filed her paperwork, Talarico issued a statement saying, "We're building a movement in Texas — fueled by record-breaking grassroots fundraising and 10,000 volunteers who are putting in the work to defeat the billionaire mega-donors and puppet politicians who have taken over our state. Our movement is rooted in unity over division — so we welcome Congresswoman Crockett into this race."

Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt are also locked in a closely-watched battle for the GOP nomination. The final general election matchup is expected to be one of the most expensive races in the 2026 national cycle.

NEW: Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett has formally launched her bid for a highly sought-after Texas Senate seat, ending months of speculation.

Axios (@axios.com) 2025-12-08T23:35:17.482Z

John Fetterman insults Jasmine Crockett on day one of her campaign.

Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) 2025-12-08T23:27:22.203Z

