Jasmine Crockett Is The One Who Knocks

Rep. Crockett's campaign launch video for U.S. Senate looks more like a threat, as she announces her intention to go after Trump.
By Ed ScarceDecember 9, 2025

Crockett announced her intention to run for U.S. Senate with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer, and that's just the way she wants it.

Source: CNN

US Rep. Jasmine Crockett filed Monday to run for US Senate from Texas in 2026, leaning into the criticisms of President Donald Trump that have built her national profile while also worrying Democrats hoping for a long-shot upset.

“Trump, I know you’re watching, so let me tell you directly,” Crockett said Monday night at her announcement event in Dallas. “You’re not entitled to a damn thing in Texas. You better get to work because I’m coming for you.”

Crockett, a 44-year-old congresswoman and former civil rights attorney, posted a video before her speech in which she says nothing. Instead, she looks off-screen as Trump’s voice can be heard insulting her and calling her a “very low IQ person.” She then turns to the camera, crosses her arms and smiles before the video cuts off with the message “Crockett for US Senate.”

And her tweet.

And in case anyone doesn't recognize the reference for the title.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon