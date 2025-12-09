Jasmine Crockett Is The One Who Knocks

Crockett announced her intention to run for U.S. Senate with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer, and that's just the way she wants it.

Source: CNN

US Rep. Jasmine Crockett filed Monday to run for US Senate from Texas in 2026, leaning into the criticisms of President Donald Trump that have built her national profile while also worrying Democrats hoping for a long-shot upset.

“Trump, I know you’re watching, so let me tell you directly,” Crockett said Monday night at her announcement event in Dallas. “You’re not entitled to a damn thing in Texas. You better get to work because I’m coming for you.”

Crockett, a 44-year-old congresswoman and former civil rights attorney, posted a video before her speech in which she says nothing. Instead, she looks off-screen as Trump’s voice can be heard insulting her and calling her a “very low IQ person.” She then turns to the camera, crosses her arms and smiles before the video cuts off with the message “Crockett for US Senate.”