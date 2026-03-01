Kamala Harris Just Endorsed Jasmine Crockett In TX Senate Primary

Kamala Harris has endorsed Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary race for the Texas Senate race, her most significant endorsement since leaving office 13 months ago.

Crockett is in the final days of a close contest with James Talarico, a state representative who has built a substantial following on social media. Crockett has crafted her image as a bare-knuckled partisan fighter in an era in which Democratic voters like candidates who vocally oppose Trump.

The endorsement from Harris, first reported by The Texas Tribune, came in a recorded phone message sent to Texas Democrats.

“Texas has the chance to send a fighter like Jasmine Crockett to the United States Senate,” Ms. Harris says. “Jasmine has the experience and record to hold Donald Trump and his billionaire cronies accountable.”

