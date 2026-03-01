Kamala Harris Just Endorsed Jasmine Crockett In TX Senate Primary

This is Crockett's first major endorsement.
By Susie MadrakMarch 1, 2026

Kamala Harris has endorsed Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary race for the Texas Senate race, her most significant endorsement since leaving office 13 months ago.

Crockett is in the final days of a close contest with James Talarico, a state representative who has built a substantial following on social media. Crockett has crafted her image as a bare-knuckled partisan fighter in an era in which Democratic voters like candidates who vocally oppose Trump.

The endorsement from Harris, first reported by The Texas Tribune, came in a recorded phone message sent to Texas Democrats.

“Texas has the chance to send a fighter like Jasmine Crockett to the United States Senate,” Ms. Harris says. “Jasmine has the experience and record to hold Donald Trump and his billionaire cronies accountable.”

This is a stamp of approval from a major figure as Crockett fights fears that she’s seen as too controversial to win a general election.

Masterful gambit, Madame Vice President! Knowing that everyone in Texas hates her, Kamala Harris has endorsed Jasmine Crockett, knowing full well that this will impel them to spitefully vote for Talarico.

