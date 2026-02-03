Gov. Josh Shapiro Attacks DA Larry Krasner For Calling ICE 'Nazis'

Read the room, governor. If it looks like a Nazi and acts like a Nazi...
By Susie MadrakFebruary 3, 2026

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner is no stranger to opposition from within his own party, but the anger directed at him after he said ICE agents are “wannabe Nazis” was more vehement. Well, consider the source: Josh "Hi, I'm A Centrist Republicans Can Vote For" Shapiro and occasional Democrat Sen. John Fetterman

Shapiro called the comments “abhorrent” and said they don’t help “bring down the temperature.” (Is it just my imagination, or is it Republicans who keep attacking people and then blame Democrats for not bringing down the temperature?

Larry Krasner won't back down, saying “these are people who have taken their moves from a Nazi playbook and a fascist playbook.”

“Governor Shapiro is not meeting the moment,” Krasner said in an interview. “The moment requires that we call a subgroup of people within federal law enforcement — who are killing innocent people, physically assaulting innocent people, threatening and punishing the use of video — what they are. … Just say it. Don’t be a wimp.”

Not to mention, using facial recognition tools to intimidate legal observers.

Krasner pointed to a speech by Rabbi Joachim Prinz at the March on Washington in 1963: “Bigotry and hatred are not the most urgent problem. The most urgent, the most disgraceful, the most shameful, and the most tragic problem is silence.”

In invoking that speech, Krasner said: “A reminder, Mr. Governor: Silence equals death.”

On Fox News last week, Shapiro was asked about Krasner’s comparison of ICE agents to Nazis and called the comments “unacceptable.”

“It is abhorrent and it is wrong, period, hard stop, end of sentence."

Fetterman also appeared on Fox News and said he “strongly” condemned Krasner’s language. “Do not compare anyone to Nazis. Don’t use that kind of rhetoric. That can incite violence.”

That's right, Senator. All those "Minnesota nice" people are just asking for it. Don't blame ICE, or the people they work for.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) condemned Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Fox News for likening ICE agents to "wannabe Nazis."

HuffPost (@huffpost.com) 2026-01-30T20:18:44.273Z

https://bsky.app/profile/pdpittsburgh.bsky.social/post/3mdvs3l3w3c2q

Watch Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner give a masterclass on how to defend against critics who say his recent comparison of some of Trump's ICE thugs to Nazis in Germany went too far.

dharmalee3❌👑 (@dharmalee3.bsky.social) 2026-02-03T00:04:35.667Z

Discussion

