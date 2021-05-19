Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

In Bellwether Race, Philly's Progressive DA Wins By Big Margin

It was the Democratic primary, which in Philadelphia is the only election that counts.
By Susie Madrak

The police union hates Larry Krasner, and that might have been enough to mobilize Philadelphia's progressive coalition into turning out for a traditionally low-turnout Democratic primary that gave the city's unconventional district attorney a wide margin of victory.

As you probably already know, in many large Democratic cities, the November general election is a mere formality. For all intents and purposes, Larry Krasner just won reelection, and it wasn't even close -- by almost 40,000 votes.

In my neighborhood, where a lot of cops live, the telephone poles have been plastered with "F*ck Krasner" posters for over a year, the "U" replaced with a policeman's badge. Just so you get some idea. (They especially didn't like that Krasner disclosed the previous DA kept a list of cops whose testimony was so unreliable, it required approval from the top to use them in a case.)

The Guardian Civic League, the organization of black officers, did endorse the former defense attorney. So not all cops hate Krasner.

The fact that George Soros helped fund his first campaign as part of a wider effort to support progressive prosecutors helped feed the right-wing narrative here. Krasner did what he promised: Stopped prosecuting low-level crimes like drug possession and prostitution, abolished cash bail in all but the most serious cases, and he lowered the number of occupants in the city’s jail by more than 30 percent.

This certainly resonated with the voters here. Philadelphia's crime problem is tied to having the largest percentage of "deep poverty" of any major city, and it was not uncommon for someone to spend months in jail on a drunk and disorderly charge because he or she couldn't afford a $100 bail.

The rest? If you follow national politics, you already know the kinds of attacks Krasner faced. The manipulated statistics, the distorted narratives.

Now that he has a mandate for a second term, you can be sure that politicians around the country are taking a closer look. Is this the future? At least here, voters clearly want criminal justice reform and they like what they've seen.

(You can watch "Philly D.A." on Netflix.)

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team