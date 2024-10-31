Elmo Ordered To Appear In Philadelphia Court Case Today

The Philadelphia judge overseeing the lawsuit against Elon Musk and his $1 million giveaway to registered voters who sign a petition has moved up a hearing in the case to this morning at 10 a.m., bumping it up from Friday, according to a new order. Via 6abc.com:

The order from Philadelphia Judge Angelo Foglietta states that "all parties must be present."

[...] Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed the lawsuit against Musk to stop the America PAC sweepstakes.

Krasner has said he could still consider criminal charges, saying he is tasked with protecting the public from both illegal lotteries and "interference with the integrity of elections."

[...] Krasner, in the suit, said that America PAC and Musk "are indisputably violating Pennsylvania's statutory prohibitions against illegal lotteries and deceiving consumers."