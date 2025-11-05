RE-ELECTED: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Last Man Standing

You might remember donating to Larry Krasner on this very site. And now, bucking a recent history of voters targeting progressive DAs for increased crime, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner won reelection by a wide margin, following an unusual race that saw him face challenger Patrick Dugan in both the primary and general elections. Via WHYY:

Krasner was leading with 79% of votes counted, with about 95,000 votes to Dugan’s 25,000 as of 9:45 p.m.

The win means the 64-year-old former civil rights lawyer will serve a third term as one of the nation’s most prominent progressive prosecutors, whose focus on less incarceration, expanded diversion programs and prosecuting police misconduct has been popular with city voters despite detractors’ arguments that his policies contributed to a surge in crime during the pandemic.

Krasner released a social media video for his supporters early on Election Day, saying his expected win would show “there is a new politics.”

“You don’t need all the money. We didn’t have it. You don’t need all the media on your side. We didn’t have it. You don’t need all the traditional insider politicians on your side. We didn’t have it. You just need the votes, and that we are going to have,” he said.