RE-ELECTED: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Last Man Standing

Larry Krasner was one of a hopeful wave of progressive DAs that were, yes, supported by George Soros for criminal justice reform.
By Susie MadrakNovember 5, 2025

You might remember donating to Larry Krasner on this very site. And now, bucking a recent history of voters targeting progressive DAs for increased crime, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner won reelection by a wide margin, following an unusual race that saw him face challenger Patrick Dugan in both the primary and general elections. Via WHYY:

Krasner was leading with 79% of votes counted, with about 95,000 votes to Dugan’s 25,000 as of 9:45 p.m.

The win means the 64-year-old former civil rights lawyer will serve a third term as one of the nation’s most prominent progressive prosecutors, whose focus on less incarceration, expanded diversion programs and prosecuting police misconduct has been popular with city voters despite detractors’ arguments that his policies contributed to a surge in crime during the pandemic.

Krasner released a social media video for his supporters early on Election Day, saying his expected win would show “there is a new politics.”

“You don’t need all the money. We didn’t have it. You don’t need all the media on your side. We didn’t have it. You don’t need all the traditional insider politicians on your side. We didn’t have it. You just need the votes, and that we are going to have,” he said.

He's used to being attacked. The state legislature tried to impeach him. The White cops hate him. But they couldn't argue with statistics: Violent crime has been steadily going down. The mayor supports him, and the voters keep turning out for him.

Philadelphia:
Larry Krasner wins a third term as DA.

Progressive prosecution stays.
Police accountability stays.
A rejection of the right’s “crime panic” politics.

Nick William (@delcorising.bsky.social) 2025-11-05T12:14:33.302Z

if you live near Philly (I'm talking the 'burbs), you've probably heard a GOPer talk about Larry Krasner and how he's allowed criminal gangs to run roughshod over normal everyday (read: white) Philadelphians.

Philly said "tf you talking about?"

1992 Ford Tempo (@bachexe.from.software) 2025-11-05T11:57:09.809Z

Larry Krasner cruised to victory over Pat Dugan Tuesday night to win his third term as Philly's top prosecutor.

PhillyVoice.com (@phillyvoice.com) 2025-11-05T11:37:03.856Z

