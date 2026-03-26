Philly DA Larry Krasner Warns ICE Agents To Behave In City's Airport

"No, the president cannot pardon you. I’ll say it again, the president cannot pardon you,” said Krasner.
By Susie MadrakMarch 26, 2026

Larry Krasner, Philadelphia's District Attorney, threatened to throw ICE agents deployed at the airport in jail if they make it look “anything like you did in the streets of Minneapolis” on Tuesday. Krasner issued his during a press conference at Philadelphia International Airport.

His statement came a day after Trump deployed ICE agents to several airports nationwide to help with long security lines during the ongoing government shutdown. Krasner warned ICE agents Trump cannot save them if they screw up in his town.

“This is how it works — you commit crimes within the jurisdiction that is the city and county of Philadelphia, I prosecute you. That is how it works. No, I don’t take a phone call from the president saying ‘Let 'em go.’ No, the president cannot pardon you. I’ll say it again, the president cannot pardon you,” said Krasner.

“And yes, I will put you in handcuffs and I will put you in a courtroom, and if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell if you decide to make the terrazzo floor of this floor anything like you did in the streets of Minneapolis, which involved the criminal homicide of unarmed, innocent people.”

Great to see! Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner threatened to throw ICE agents deployed at the airport: "This is how it works — you commit crimes within the jurisdiction that is the city and county of Philadelphia, I prosecute you!"

Dean Obeidallah (@deanobeidallah.bsky.social) 2026-03-25T16:45:11.833Z

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to ICE agents at Philadelphia’s International Airport.

“I will put you in handcuffs, put you in a courtroom, and I will put you in a jail if you make this airport anything like what you did in the streets of Minneapolis."
#ProudBlue #Pinks #SheShed

LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊🐸 (@namwella1961.bsky.social) 2026-03-25T19:25:25.756Z

‘Disgraceful!’ Karoline Leavitt Fumes Over Philadelphia DA’s Threat to Imprison ICE Agents

https://www.newsbeep.com/us-pa/148346/

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt fired back at Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) on Wednesday after…

(@us-pa-nb.bsky.social) 2026-03-25T20:20:25+00:00

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