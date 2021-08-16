Politics
Mike Lindell Slams His Own Expert For Admitting Cyber Symposium Aired Lies

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Monday fought back after one of his so-called "cyber experts" revealed that he could not prove that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
By David

In an interview with The Washington Times, Josh Merritt explained that he could not stand behind Lindell's claim even though he had been paid by the pillow executive to attend last week's "cyber symposium."

“So our team said, we're not going to say that this is legitimate if we don't have confidence in the information," Merritt said.

During a Monday appearance on Real America's Voice, Lindell claimed to have recordings of a "confession" by Merritt that was given to him by a reporter.

Lindell later aired audio on his FrankSpeech website of a person who he said was Merritt.

"Technically what they did violates any NDA because they're asking me to cover up and lie about fraud," the person on the tape says. "And what happened was fraud."

The audio also suggested that Lindell had lied when he claimed that he had been physically "attacked" at a hotel on the second day of his cyber symposium.

"They created that cover story of Lindell being attacked and then them being hacked," Merritt said.

Lindell denied the allegations made on the recordings and said that he would air the full tape at a later time.

"Here's a bad guy that ends up on stage," Lindell said of Merritt.

