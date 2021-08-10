Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

A Manic Mike Lindell Vows To Broadcast The Big Lie For 72 Hours

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell insisted on Tuesday that he would not eat or sleep for 72 hours during his "cyber symposium," an event which he claims will prove that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
By David
A Manic Mike Lindell Vows To Broadcast The Big Lie For 72 Hours
Image from: Screen grab

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell insisted on Tuesday that he would not eat or sleep for 72 hours during his "cyber symposium," an event which he claims will prove that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

After Lindell spoke at the event for several hours, a panelist noted that a break was on the schedule.

"No!" Lindell exclaimed. "We're not going on a break. Put up that movie again. Run the movie."

"There's no breaks," he told the audience. "We're streaming 72 hours! Live streaming! Around the world! This never stops!"

Lindell added: "You guys can go eat. That's fine. But I ain't eating. I'm staying up here for 72 hours before they ruin our signal."

The event had been postponed earlier in the day after Lindell claimed that hackers had attacked his "technology."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team