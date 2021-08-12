Politics
LOL: Lindell's Cyber Symposium Is A Monumental Failure

Ron Watkins blames it on the Deep State, but I prefer to Blame It On The Rain.
By Aliza Worthington
LOL: Lindell's Cyber Symposium Is A Monumental Failure
Image from: YouTube Screenshot

Oh, dear.

Mike Lindell's "Cyber" "Symposium" doesn't seem to be going very smoothly. First, Naziesque as$wipe Steve Bannon pans him for not bringing "receipts" to prove The Big Lie, and next the tech equipment is clearly invaded by either tribbles or sabotaged by the "Deep State."

Hahahahaha - "It's quite coincidental that the video feed breaks and the live-streaming platforms break as soon as we start talking about this," says Ron Watkins - who's Q of QAnon fame, by the way.

I'm no tech expert, but seems a lot less likely that the feeds are f*cked up because of a massive government conspiracy, than because Lindell is a fool who can't tie his shoes without reciting the "bunny ears" instructions, let alone be trusted to put together a working "symposium."

Then, we have this box of rocks spouting off about the elections being stolen in alllllllllll the states.

I'm not a computer guy, I have no idea what this stuff means, but I've been rEsEaRcHiNg...so CNN can just POUND SAND with their stupid FACT-CHECKING, okay???

I love how these idiots want to hold the fate of our democracy in their hands. Would you let someone who said that build your house? Or fix your car? Or remove your appendix?

"I'm no med school graduate, but I been researching...hand me that Exacto knife, we'll have you outta here in no time!"

Twitter, of course, had a field day.

And I swear, I wrote what I wrote above before I saw this dude's tweet...

