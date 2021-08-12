LOL: Lindell's Cyber Symposium Is A Monumental Failure

Oh, dear.

Mike Lindell's "Cyber" "Symposium" doesn't seem to be going very smoothly. First, Naziesque as$wipe Steve Bannon pans him for not bringing "receipts" to prove The Big Lie, and next the tech equipment is clearly invaded by either tribbles or sabotaged by the "Deep State."

As a tech trainwreck completely derails Mike Lindell's cyber symposium for the second straight day, Ron Watkins cites their complete disorganization as evidence deep state forces are sabotaging them pic.twitter.com/qFOJ8UST7h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2021

Hahahahaha - "It's quite coincidental that the video feed breaks and the live-streaming platforms break as soon as we start talking about this," says Ron Watkins - who's Q of QAnon fame, by the way.

I'm no tech expert, but seems a lot less likely that the feeds are f*cked up because of a massive government conspiracy, than because Lindell is a fool who can't tie his shoes without reciting the "bunny ears" instructions, let alone be trusted to put together a working "symposium."

Then, we have this box of rocks spouting off about the elections being stolen in alllllllllll the states.

"The CNNs of the world, you guys need to start reporting this and stop fact-checking it!" pic.twitter.com/ZSLwOPiGBI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2021

I'm not a computer guy, I have no idea what this stuff means, but I've been rEsEaRcHiNg...so CNN can just POUND SAND with their stupid FACT-CHECKING, okay???

I love how these idiots want to hold the fate of our democracy in their hands. Would you let someone who said that build your house? Or fix your car? Or remove your appendix?

"I'm no med school graduate, but I been researching...hand me that Exacto knife, we'll have you outta here in no time!"

Twitter, of course, had a field day.

I don’t think that’s how journalism works. — Fred Kesselman (@fkess23) August 11, 2021

SNL skit come to life. — Alan B. Markinson (@markinson_b) August 11, 2021

Have they tried tossing the voting machines in the water to see if they float? — bad opinion man (@piranhapinatas) August 11, 2021

Kinda like how my 71 year old father who can barely turn on a computer and types with two fingers just KNOWS that there was massive voting fraud going on with digital voting machines — Troy L Price (@TroyLPrice) August 11, 2021

And I swear, I wrote what I wrote above before I saw this dude's tweet...