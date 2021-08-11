Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Bannon Slams Lindell's 'Cyber Symposium' For Not Bringing 'Receipts'

Conservative broadcaster Steve Bannon criticized MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday for failing to prove the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
By David

Conservative broadcaster Steve Bannon criticized MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday for failing to prove the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

As Lindell was kicking off the second day of his "cyber symposium," Bannon said that the MyPillow CEO had not provided his followers with "receipts" proving the election was fraudulent.

"Yesterday was kind of a good way to set the stage, a lot of interesting analysis," Bannon told Real America's Voice co-host Raheem Kassam. "But we understand people want to see what's going on."

Kassam suggested that viewers of Bannon's program had become impatient and were using "colorful language" to express their desire for election fraud evidence.

"This is a very engaged audience and we understand people are engaged," Bannon agreed. "People have said, 'Hey, Mike's been out there for a long time doing this and it's time now to get to the details.'"

"Yeah, I think a lot of people who have been following on a day-to-day basis are really keen to get the data and all the evidence upfront," Kassam remarked.

"I would have done it differently," Bannon admitted. "Mike is his own guy. I understand. It's his show. I would have come out and overwhelmed immediately with packet captures and data and show, hey, here's what I got, pull the camera back and then frame it and then continue on."

The conservative broadcaster also hit Lindell for repeatedly airing a 15-minute propaganda movie about the election.

"I think this is a mistake," Bannon complained. "I don't think they should play this movie again. I want to be brutally frank."

"You've laid a theory of the case out here that's very powerful, but in laying that case out, you've got to bring the receipts," he added.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team