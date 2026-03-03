Kristi Noem: I Did Not Say That Thing Everyone Heard Me Say

Fact: The Trump administration quickly labeled ICU nurse Alex Pretti a "domestic terrorist" just after he was shot and killed by ICE agents, adding that he was "brandishing" a weapon. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ran with that lie, too. When being addressed about the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti on the streets of Minneapolis, Noem falsely claimed that she didn't label them as domestic terrorists.

Noem lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee as Sen. Amy Klobuchar grilled her, which comes as no surprise.

"After the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretty, when I spoke to Alex's parents, they told me that you calling him a domestic terrorist, this was directly from them, the day after he was killed," Klobuchar said. "A nurse in our VA, Alex, one of the most hurtful things they could ever imagine was said by you about their son. Do you have anything you want to say to Alex Pretty's parents?"

"We were relying, in the hours after that incident, that was so horrific, on information we were getting from the ground from our agents," Noem insisted.

"I just asked if you had anything you wanted to say to the parents or to the family of Renee Good after you called them domestic terrorists," Klobuchar said.

"I can't even imagine what they have gone through in the loss of their son, in the loss of their family members," Noem said. "It's absolutely tragic."

"But how about specifically calling them domestic terrorists without any evidence of that?" Klobuchar asked.

"Sir, ma'am, I did not call him a domestic terrorist," she falsely said. "I said it appeared to be an incident of."

"I think the parents saw it for what it was," Klobuchar shot back.

Bystander videos promptly challenged the administration’s narrative of the deaths and documented DHS deploying other aggressive tactics. And thank Goddess for the people who took the videos because the dangerous lies told about two American citizens who were gunned down on the streets of Minneapolis would have gone on ad nauseam.

Here she is saying that thing she says she didn't say:

🤥 @KristiNoem today: “I didn’t call Alex Pretti a domestic terrorist.” FLASHBACK: she sure did 👇🏽 — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-03-03T19:42:21.102Z