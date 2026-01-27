'I Failed': Dem Who Voted For DHS Funding Grovels To Angry Constituents

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) admitted that he had "failed" after voting for Department of Homeland Security funding that enabled the federal government's reign of violence in Minnesota.
'I Failed': Dem Who Voted For DHS Funding Grovels To Angry Constituents
By David EdwardsJanuary 27, 2026

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) admitted that he had "failed" after voting for Department of Homeland Security funding that enabled the federal government's reign of violence in Minnesota.

On Monday, Suozzi responded to a DHS officer killing 37-year-old Alex Pretti by apologizing to his constituents.

"I failed to view the DHS funding vote as a referendum on the illegal and immoral conduct of ICE in Minneapolis," the lawmaker wrote in a campaign email. "I hear the anger from many of my constituents, and I take responsibility for that. I have long been critical of ICE's unlawful behavior, and I must do a better job demonstrating that."

"The senseless and tragic murder of Alex Pretti underscores what happens when untrained federal agents operate without accountability. President Trump must immediately end 'Operation Metro Surge' and ICE's occupation of Minneapolis that has sown chaos, led to tragedy, and undermined experienced local law enforcement," he added.

Columnist Brian Beutler noted that Democrats had a chance to block the DHS funding bill but chose not to.

"When Republicans voted last year to give immigration enforcement a military-sized budget, they pretended they didn't know the money would be used this way," he explained. "But of course they knew-and if they didn't, it would be a disqualifying admission for a public official. They are paid to anticipate how the policies they enact will affect the public."

"When the people casting bad votes for cynical reasons are Republicans, we can all see it clearly. As Republicans start to say they're shocked to see the abuses they voted to fund, we don't let them off the hook. We understand they're making a poor excuse," he observed. "But it's the same excuse, the only excuse, these Democrats have left for themselves."

Rep. Tom Suozzi(D-NY), getting raked over the coals for his vote for more ICE funding, says in a campaign email that he didn’t understand what he was doing



image


— Laura Bassett (@lebassett.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 11:03 AM

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon