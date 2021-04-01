South Dakota Got What It Voted For

The governor of South Dakota is an avid TraitorTrump sycophant and sure matches anyone in the Trump administration for ignorance.

She literally told Sean Hannity there is no infrastructure in Joe Biden's infrastructure bill. Is this an April Fool's joke? Sadly, no!

"I was on a call with the White House today with all the governors talking about the specifics of this package and I was shocked at how much doesn't go to infrastructure. It goes into research development. It goes into housing and pipes..."

Housing and pipes, oh my!

Vox reports, There's $621 billion in infrastructure spending for roads and highways, $85 billion to modernize public transit and $80 billion to be put toward Amtrak for repairs and improving train corridors, etc...

Republicans' only recourse against Biden's highly popular legislation is to lie and cherry-pick something to whine about. And scream cancel culture.

The South Dakota governor's Trumpian response to COVID left the lightly populated state with the second highest rate of COVID.

South Dakota has 880,000 citizens scattered over the country’s 17th largest state, providing built-in social distancing. In theory, it should have a Covid death rate in the bottom 10, near fellow sparse states like Maine and Wyoming. Instead, there are now more than 1,900 dead — one in 470 South Dakotans — and one in eight have tested positive for Covid, the second-highest rate in the country.

I wrote this in February about Noem's embarrassing interview on Face The Nation. The SD Governor looked foolish trying to "what about" her decisions that cost South Dakotans their lives.

Host Margaret Brennan continued calling out the governor's high death rate, "The CDC says your state has the eighth highest death rate per capita in the U.S. That's a rate of deaths per 100,000 residents. Don't you think your decisions as an executive contributed?" Gov. Noem lied, saying South Dakota's "infection rate peaked earlier than a lot of other places in the country." In truth, New York and California were the early states hit hard by COVID, not South Dakota. Brennan corrected her immediately and said, "These were CDC numbers as of today. And it was the death rate." Gov. Noem continued obfuscating, then weirdly said, "What I'd like to know, MARGARET, is why- aren't you asking Cuomo these questions? Are you talking to Newsom about these questions, and how their mitigation measures..." Brennan replied, "When both of those governors accept an invitation to come on this program. ...The CDC says you have the eighth highest death rate per capita now. I'm not talking about infection rates. I know you're conservative and you care about the sanctity of life. So how can you justify making decisions that put the health of your constituents at risk?" Gov. Noem continued with her ruse, "And those are questions that you should be asking every other governor in this country as well." "I'm asking you today, Madam," the CBS said.

She doesn't know what words ending in -est mean, and she sure doesn't know the meaning of the term "infrastructure." Fitting right in with the Republican brain trust.