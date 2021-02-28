Politics
Gov. Noem Does The 'What About' Dance Around SD's COVID Deaths

Gov. Noem's state has the 8th highest death rate per capita from COVID-19, but she wanted to talk about other governors instead.
By John Amato
2 hours ago
South Dakota Gov. Noem couldn't answer the simplest of questions on Face The Nation regarding her state's high death rate, instead trying to "what about" other governors, with typical Kellyanne Conway deflection tactics.

During CPAC 2021, the SD governor bragged about her actions regarding COVID, then spouted QAnon conspiracies, and blamed government lock-downs and mask mandates as the single biggest problem for the nation's economy during the pandemic.

“Now let me be clear: COVID didn’t crush the economy, government crushed the economy,” she said.

South Dakota has a minuscule population of 884,659, so there is no reason why the death totals should be as high as they are. It's Noem's ineptness and dangerous love of Trump that led her to refuse to follow CDC guidelines that would have protected her constituents.

Shouting "Freedom!" is more important than protecting people from a world-wide health crisis.

Host Margaret Brennan continued calling out the governor's high death rate, "The CDC says your state has the eighth highest death rate per capita in the U.S. That's a rate of deaths per 100,000 residents. Don't you think your decisions as an executive contributed?"

Gov. Noem lied, saying SD's "infection rate peaked earlier than a lot of other places in the country." In truth, New York and California were the early states hit hard by COVID, not South Dakota.

Brennan corrected her immediately and said, "These were CDC numbers as of today. And it was the death rate."

Gov. Noem continued obfuscating, then weirdly said, "What I'd like to know, MARGARET, is why- aren't you asking Cuomo these questions? Are you talking to Newsom about these questions, and how their mitigation measures..."

Brennan replied, "When both of those governors accept an invitation to come on this program....The CDC says you have the eighth highest death rate per capita now. I'm not talking about infection rates. I know you're conservative and you care about the sanctity of life. So how can you justify making decisions that put the health of your constituents at risk?"

Gov. Noem continued with her ruse, "And those are questions that you should be asking every other governor in this country as well."

"I'm asking you today, Madam," the CBS said.

I was waiting for Gov, Noem to start screaming about cancel culture, Lady Gaga's dogs, and The Muppets as a defense against her handling of the coronavirus.

