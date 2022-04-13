South Dakota House Narrowly Votes To Impeach Jason Ravnsborg

The Attorney General of South Dakota needed 36 votes to get impeached. He received 36 votes from the overwhelmingly Republican chamber.
By Ed ScarceApril 13, 2022

You might remember Ravnsborg as South Dakota's Attorney General who somehow managed to kill a pedestrian - probably while speeding (he's had seven citations in the past decade); probably while texting; possibly while intoxicated (he refused a breathalyzer the next day after leaving the scene of the accident); and after the man's head flew through his windshield (Ravnborg thought Joe Boever was a deer, he said. Boever's glasses and several teeth were later found in his car). Despite all those facts and suspicions, Ravnsborg, the highest law official in South Dakota, received nothing more than a small fine and no jail time for his hit-and-run. He remains in office to this day, and will until the South Dakota Senate decides whether or not they should do the right thing and impeach him. That's always a question mark in a state like South Dakota.

Source: CNN

The South Dakota House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to impeach state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg regarding his conduct surrounding a 2020 crash that left a pedestrian dead.

A state House committee had concluded last month that Ravnsborg, a Republican, did not commit an impeachable offense, but the full House voted 36-31 on Tuesday in favor of an impeachment resolution.

The matter now heads to the state Senate, where a trial will be held.

CNN has reached out to Ravnsborg for comment. Gov. Kristi Noem, also a Republican, lauded the vote.

"Today, the House of Representatives did the right thing for the people of South Dakota and for Joe Boever's family," Noem tweeted, referring to the victim.

A few tweets at the news.

Noem has made no secret of her disdain for Ravnsborg, most likely due to seeing him as an impediment to her own political ambitions. She even engaged with Ravnsborg over his self-serving letter to the House over his impending impeachment over a mere traffic accident.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue