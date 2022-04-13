South Dakota House Narrowly Votes To Impeach Jason Ravnsborg

You might remember Ravnsborg as South Dakota's Attorney General who somehow managed to kill a pedestrian - probably while speeding (he's had seven citations in the past decade); probably while texting; possibly while intoxicated (he refused a breathalyzer the next day after leaving the scene of the accident); and after the man's head flew through his windshield (Ravnborg thought Joe Boever was a deer, he said. Boever's glasses and several teeth were later found in his car). Despite all those facts and suspicions, Ravnsborg, the highest law official in South Dakota, received nothing more than a small fine and no jail time for his hit-and-run. He remains in office to this day, and will until the South Dakota Senate decides whether or not they should do the right thing and impeach him. That's always a question mark in a state like South Dakota.

The South Dakota House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to impeach state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg regarding his conduct surrounding a 2020 crash that left a pedestrian dead. A state House committee had concluded last month that Ravnsborg, a Republican, did not commit an impeachable offense, but the full House voted 36-31 on Tuesday in favor of an impeachment resolution. The matter now heads to the state Senate, where a trial will be held. CNN has reached out to Ravnsborg for comment. Gov. Kristi Noem, also a Republican, lauded the vote. "Today, the House of Representatives did the right thing for the people of South Dakota and for Joe Boever's family," Noem tweeted, referring to the victim.

Noem has made no secret of her disdain for Ravnsborg, most likely due to seeing him as an impediment to her own political ambitions. She even engaged with Ravnsborg over his self-serving letter to the House over his impending impeachment over a mere traffic accident.

