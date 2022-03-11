Pedestrian Killed; S Dakota AG Told 'Well, At Least Guy Was A Democrat'

Text messages between Jason Ravnsborg and other Republicans revealed an unseemly pattern of “disparaging and offensive statements."
By Ed ScarceMarch 11, 2022

You might remember that Ravnsborg was only charged with three misdemeanors, and pled down to only two, receiving no jail time and a mere $1000 fine for killing a man while looking at his cell phone while driving. Other facts such as Ravnsborg leaving the scene of the accident, that the man's head went through his windshield, and that Ravnsborg refused a breathalyzer afterward seemingly ignored. As was Ravnsborg's driving history apparently, as he had received six speeding tickets since 2014, and got his seventh only four days before his trial. None of that seems to matter in South Dakota, however, as he never lost his license and continues to be their Attorney-General, supposedly the principal legal official in the state.

Good job, South Dakota. Good job. 👍

Source: Daily Beast

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg ran down and killed a pedestrian on Sept. 12, 2020. This week, South Dakota Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said Ravnsborg received a text message from an unnamed political consultant less than two days after the crash that commented on the political party of Joe Boever, the 55-year-old man that Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican, had killed.

“Well, at least the guy was a Democrat,” the message read.

Price, in a letter to Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives Spencer Gosch, said a study of text messages between the Attorney General and advisers and staff members reveal “disparaging and offensive statements regarding other law enforcement officers, judges, a Supreme Court justice, a legislator, prosecutors, staff members, a former attorney general, and a United States senator.”

Price posted the letter on Twitter Wednesday and also issued a press release.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue