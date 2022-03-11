Pedestrian Killed; S Dakota AG Told 'Well, At Least Guy Was A Democrat'

You might remember that Ravnsborg was only charged with three misdemeanors, and pled down to only two, receiving no jail time and a mere $1000 fine for killing a man while looking at his cell phone while driving. Other facts such as Ravnsborg leaving the scene of the accident, that the man's head went through his windshield, and that Ravnsborg refused a breathalyzer afterward seemingly ignored. As was Ravnsborg's driving history apparently, as he had received six speeding tickets since 2014, and got his seventh only four days before his trial. None of that seems to matter in South Dakota, however, as he never lost his license and continues to be their Attorney-General, supposedly the principal legal official in the state.

Good job, South Dakota. Good job. 👍

Source: Daily Beast

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg ran down and killed a pedestrian on Sept. 12, 2020. This week, South Dakota Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said Ravnsborg received a text message from an unnamed political consultant less than two days after the crash that commented on the political party of Joe Boever, the 55-year-old man that Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican, had killed. “Well, at least the guy was a Democrat,” the message read. Price, in a letter to Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives Spencer Gosch, said a study of text messages between the Attorney General and advisers and staff members reveal “disparaging and offensive statements regarding other law enforcement officers, judges, a Supreme Court justice, a legislator, prosecutors, staff members, a former attorney general, and a United States senator.”

Price posted the letter on Twitter Wednesday and also issued a press release.